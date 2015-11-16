Editor's Picks

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter 'Stable But Critical' After ATV Accident

Jessa Duggar Gives Birth to Second Child!

Sean Spicer Reacts to Melissa McCarthy's 'SNL' Skit

This Former 'RHOC' Star Is Returning to the Show for Season 12!

PICS: Donald and Melania Trump Looked Bored at Their Super Bowl Party

Why Was Gaga in Tears After Her Epic Super Bowl Performance?

Kylie Minogue Wins Legal War With Kylie Jenner Over Name Trademark

Kim Z. Lashes Out at Woman Who Asks Her Kids to Be Quiet at Beach

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Chilly in Philly

Hot Pics

Chilly in Philly

Bryan Cranston waved to fans on the Philadelphia set of The Untouchables on February 6.

Credit: Splash News Online
Back to Beginning
Bryan Cranston