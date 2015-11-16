Editor's Picks

'16 and Pregnant' Star Valerie Fairman Dies at 23 of Overdose

Brad Slams Angelina: She 'Has No Self-Regulating Mechanism’

Tiffany Trump’s Life Isn’t as Glamorous as It Seems

Charlie Puth Ends Bella Thorne Fling in Emotional Twitter Rant

Man Writes Heartbreaking Tribute to Pregnant Girlfriend Who Died in Car Accident

Johnny Depp Demands $100K From Amber Heard — See Her Lawyer's Sharp Comeback

Jenelle Evans Honors Late '16 and Pregnant' Costar Valerie Fairman

Kimye’s Christmas Lights Are So Chic: Photos

Coldplaying in the Cold

Coldplaying in the Cold

Chris Martin got ready to zip around NYC’s Tribeca on a Vespa December 21.

Credit: The Image Direct
Chris Martin