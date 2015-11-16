Editor's Picks

Nick Viall: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Watch George W. Bush Laugh at Anti–Donald Trump Jokes

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Welcome Fifth Child!

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry in Jamaica for Friends’ Wedding

Hunter Biden’s Ex Accuses Him of Excessively Spending on Prostitutes and Drugs

Paris Jackson Signs With Modeling Agency: 'I Feel Very Lucky'

Kylie Jenner Exposes Her Bare Butt, Has the Image Made Into a T-Shirt

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia on Jack's Death: It's Not in This Season

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Cowgirl Carter

Hot Pics

Cowgirl Carter

Helena Bonham Carter got into the spirit of things for Save the Children’s A Night of Country in London March 2.

Credit: Dominic O'Neill/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Back to Beginning
Helena Bonham Carter