Editor's Picks

John Mayer Talks Katy Perry, Why His World ‘Shattered'

Meet ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin’s New Girlfriend

Teen Mom 3’s Briana DeJesus Joining Cast of ‘Teen Mom 2’: Report

Dax Shepard: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus Go Public With Their Romance, Pack on the PDA!

Marc Anthony Makes Red Carpet Debut With 21-Year-Old Girlfriend

Donald Trump’s ‘Time’ Interview: ‘I’m President and You’re Not’

Duchess Kate: Motherhood Is a 'Huge Challenge' Even for Me

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Cute as a Button!

Hot Pics

Cute as a Button!

Kate Middleton attended the Launch of Maternal Mental Health Films ahead of Mother's Day at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists on Thursday, March 23, in London, England.

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton