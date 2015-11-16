Editor's Picks

Eric and Lara Trump Expecting a Baby Boy

This 'Father of the Bride' Reunion Pic Will Make Your Day

April the Giraffe’s Baby Is ‘Sticking Out’ but She’s Still Not in Labor

Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl Jerseys Found in Mexico

Fox News Host Says Secret Service Should 'Kill' Snoop Dogg

Kim K. Shares Message From French Paparazzi After 'KUWTK' Robbery Episode

Nick Viall and Vanessa Double Date With Peta Murgatroyd and Maks

Jane Fonda: ‘I Fell in Love’ With Robert Redford on All Our Movies

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Dead Sara comes alive at El Cid

Hot Pics

Dead Sara comes alive at El Cid

Rock band Dead Sara performed an electric three week residency (packing the house to capacity each Thursday this month) at El Cid in Los Angeles.

Credit: Diana Mantis
Back to Beginning
Dead Sara comes alive at El Cid