Editor's Picks

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Secret Battle With Postpartum Depression

David Letterman Demolishes 'Crazy' Trump and More Highlights in New Interview

Julianne Hough Had the Bachelorette Weekend of Your Dreams

The Insane Trailer for ‘RHONY’ Season 9 Is Here: Watch!

Prince Jackson on Dad Michael's Legacy: 'I Am the King's Son'

Video Shows Bannon in Heated Meeting With Trump After Sessions Fallout

'RHOA': Porsha Claims Kandi, Todd Tried to Drug Her for Sex

Chloe Lattanzi Says Plastic Surgery Left Her 'Looking Mutilated'

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Dirty Dog Delight

Hot Pics

Dirty Dog Delight

Idris Elba washed down a hot dog with a Coke on the downtown Los Angeles set of The Dark Tower on March 4.

Credit: PacificCoastNews.com
Back to Beginning
Idris Elba