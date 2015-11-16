Exclusive
Kardashians ‘Upset’ by Caitlyn Jenner’s New Memoir
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Kardashians ‘Upset’ by Caitlyn Jenner’s New Memoir
Breaking
Serena Williams Is Pregnant — See Her Baby Bump!
TV
Magic Johnson Opens Up About His Son EJ Coming Out as...
Exclusive
Meghan Markle 'Very Much Accepted' By the Royal Family
Breaking
Bill O’Reilly Is Out at Fox News After Sexual...
Hot Pics
Susan Sarandon and Catherine Zeta-Jones — who play Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland, respectively, in Feud: Bette and Joan — had a laugh at the FX show’s final episode screening at Lincoln Center in NYC April 18.