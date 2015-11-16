TOP 5

Andrew Kelly/FX/PictureGroup2/25274

Susan Sarandon and Catherine Zeta-Jones — who play Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland, respectively, in Feud: Bette and Joan — had a laugh at the FX show’s final episode screening at Lincoln Center in NYC April 18.

