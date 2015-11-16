Editor's Picks

Can You Spot What's So Hilariously Wrong With This Pregnancy Test Ad?

Wendy Williams Mocks Paris Jackson: It’s ‘Cute’ She Says She’s Black

This ‘Bad Lip Reading’ of Trump’s Inauguration Will Make You LOL

Zooey Deschanel Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Mary Tyler Moore Recalled Son's Accidental Death at 24 in Memoir

Mandy Moore: Part of Me 'Fell in Love' With Shane West on 'A Walk to Remember'

Amber Rose and Boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy Are 'Serious'

Watch Melania Awkwardly Gift Michelle Obama a Blue Tiffany Box

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

End of a Zombie Era

Hot Pics

End of a Zombie Era

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter costars Ali Larter and Milla Jovovich talked about wrapping up the horror-action franchise at AOL Studios in NYC January 26.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Back to Beginning
Ali Larter, Milla Jovovich