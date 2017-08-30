Kardashians
Kim Kardashian: North 'Would Be Better' President Than...
TOP 5
STORIES
Kardashians
Kim Kardashian: North 'Would Be Better' President Than...
OMG
The Way Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Picked Their...
Exclusive
Tom D'Agostino Is Dating Again Amid Luann de Lesseps...
Hot Pics
Kristen Wiig, Orlando Bloom, Milo Ventimiglia and More!
Exclusive
Jenelle Evans on How She Avoids Arguments With Fiance...
Hot Pics
Milo Ventimiglia laughed it up while stopping by Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday, August 30.