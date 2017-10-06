Exclusive
Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn Are Dating
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn Are Dating
Celeb Feuds
The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time
Tressed to Kill
This Surprising Ponytail Look Is Taking Over Hollywood
Movies
Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’: ‘We Just Agreed'
Celebrity Style
Nicole Richie’s Killer Travel Coat Is #Goals
Hot Pics
Brooke Shields carried pumpkins in hand while heading to the premiere party for her movie Daisy Winters in New York City on Thursday, October 5.