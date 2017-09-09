Love Lives
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Kiss in Rare Red Carpet...
TOP 5
STORIES
Love Lives
Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Kiss in Rare Red Carpet...
Teen Mom
Jenelle Evans Responds to Emergency Custody Filing By...
Pics
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, More Dazzle at Harper’s...
RIP
Fired Fox News Host Eric Bolling’s Son Commits Suicide
LOL
Nicki Minaj Responds to John Mayer’s Twitter Flirtation
Hot Pics
Jared Leto wore an eye-catching ensemble of floral pants paired with a black T-shirt and a pink beanie when he stepped out in NYC on Friday, September 8.