Editor's Picks

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Is All Grown Up! See the Photos

Maks Chmerkovskiy Won’t Perform on ‘DWTS’ Tonight: Find Out Why

'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Signs Reality TV Deal

How Duchess Kate's Face Has Changed From 2005 to 2017

Rachel Bilson Stuns in Blush as Her 'Hart of Dixie' Costumer's Bridesmaid

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Her Late Mother Marcheline Bertrand

Paris and Prince Jackson Just Got Matching Tattoos

April the Giraffe Has 'Bulges,' Baby Is 'Extremely Quiet'

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Former Love Triangle

Hot Pics

Former Love Triangle

Bellamy Young looked on as Kerry Washington got smooched by Tony Goldwyn during a PaleyFest panel for Scandal in L.A. March 26.

Credit: Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Back to Beginning
Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn