Editor's Picks

Kendall Jenner’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Pepsi Ad Is Blasted on Twitter

Kelly Osbourne's Book Details Battle With Lyme Disease: Read the Excerpt

Mama June Steps Out After 300lb Weight Loss

Scott Eastwood: My Dad, Clint, 'Never Game Me a Cent'

These Magic Pills By The Kardashians’ Hairstylist Will Make Your Hair Goals a Reality

Ivanka Trump: 'I Don't Know What It Means to Be Complicit'

New Jersey Teen Gets Accepted by All 8 Ivy League Schools

'RHOBH' Finale: Eden Slams Rinna, Erika Gets Called 'Inherently Cold'

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Foster-ing Good Will

Hot Pics

Foster-ing Good Will

Sutton Foster smiled through the drizzle on the NYC set of Younger on April 4.

Credit: Jose Perez/startraksphoto.com
Back to Beginning
Foster-ing Good Will