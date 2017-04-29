TOP 5

Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman greeted the press ahead of the screening for their new film, ‘The Beguiled,’ at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 24.

