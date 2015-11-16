Editor's Picks

President Trump’s Speech to Congress: Everything That Happened

Emma Watson: Why I Don’t Take Selfies With Fans Anymore

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Are Taking a Break From Their Relationship

Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden: ‘I Didn’t Like All the Attention’

Surprise! Tyrese Is Married — Meet His New Wife!

PIC: Kellyanne Conway Kneels on Oval Office Couch, Twitter Freaks Out

Beyonce Shares New Pregnancy Photos: See Her Baby Bump!

Rachel Dolezal, Ex-NAACP Leader Who Claimed to Be Black, May Soon Be Homeless

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Good Gal Riri!

Hot Pics

Good Gal Riri!

Rihanna was awarded the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard University's Sanders Theatre on Tuesday, February 28, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty Images
Good Gal Riri!