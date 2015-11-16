Editor's Picks

Christie Brinkley, 63, Stuns in Swimsuit in 'Sports Illustrated' With Daughters

Jessa Duggar Calls Jinger's Wedding 'Really, Really Tough'

Britney Spears Asks for Prayers for Niece Maddie Aldridge

Jessa Duggar Shares First Photo of Baby Boy: We Are So in Love!

Gigi Hadid Accused of Being Racist for ‘Mocking’ Asian Features

Trump Upset That Spicer Was Spoofed by a Woman on 'SNL': Report

Fab Life's Pregnant Whitney Confronts Crush About His Alleged Girlfriend

'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry’s Exes Coparent Without Her

Green After Sapphire

Green After Sapphire

Returning from Sandringham House, Queen Elizabeth II — who marked her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday (65 years on the throne!) — appeared at the railway station in Norfolk, England, on February 7.

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
