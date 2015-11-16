Editor's Picks

'This Is Us' Fans' New Theory Connects Jack's Death to Real '90s Tragedy

'Dancing With the Stars': Who Was the First Celeb Sent Home?

Reality Show Contestants Left in Wilderness, Not Told Series Canceled

'Teen Mom 2' Reunion: Jenelle's Ex Makes Shocking Nude-Pic Claim

Nick Viall on Marrying Vanessa Grimaldi: ‘It’s Too Early for Us Right Now’

Bar Refaeli Is Pregnant Again — See Her Baby Bump!

Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Arrested for Violating Restraining Order

PIC: Will Smith Reunites With 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

High Rolling Hunks

Hot Pics

High Rolling Hunks

Ryan Gosling and Jon Hamm chose wildly different looks for Sony Picture’s CinemaCon 2017 Gala Opening Night Event (previewing summer movies), held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 27.

Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling, Jon Hamm