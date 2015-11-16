Splits
Janet Jackson's Husband Has a Message to Her on His...
TOP 5
STORIES
Splits
Janet Jackson's Husband Has a Message to Her on His...
Health Scare
The Voice's Meghan Linsey’s Venomous Spider Bite Left a...
Teen Mom
Farrah Abraham’s Mom Slams Maci Bookout: ‘Cut Back on...
Pregnancies
Whitney Port: 'I Hate My Pregnancy'
Moms
Kelly Clarkson Accused of 'Child Abuse' for Feeding...
Hot Pics
Dev Patel held onto girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey outside Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California on April 13.