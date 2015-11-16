Editor's Picks

Bella Hadid Told The Weeknd Selena Gomez 'Is Using Him'

Teen Abducted at Birth Defends Alleged Kidnapper in First Interview

Chrisley Knows Best’s Savannah Chrisley Injured in Serious Car Crash

Jack vs. Miguel! This Is Us' Eight Moments to Make You Sob

Ivanka Trump ‘Will Be Donald’s Closest Adviser’

Teen Mom 2’s Jeremy Calvert Slams Ex Leah Messer for Faking Scenes

First Kids Through the Years, From Alice Roosevelt to Barron Trump

Ali Fedotowsky on 'Bachelor' Villain Corinne: 'Truly Sad'

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

His Right to Bare Arms

Hot Pics

His Right to Bare Arms

A pumped-up Vin Diesel headed into Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Los Angeles studios January 17.

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Back to Beginning
Vin Diesel