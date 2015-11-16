Editor's Picks

Stacey Dash Fired by Fox News, Twitter Rejoices

Corinne's Mom Bashes 'Fake' Bachelor: My Daughter Wasn't Naked in the Pool!

Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Shows Off Baby Bump Days Before Her Due Date

Chris Brown Claps Back at Aziz Ansari for Trump Comparison

Celebs Roast Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Comment

PIC: Gisele Celebrates Patriots Win With Her 'Love' Tom Brady

John Legend Responds to Paparazzo Who Called Him a 'Monkey'

Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump, Criticizes Donald

$hopping in Pari$

$hopping in Pari$

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend A$AP Rocky went shopping at the Puces flea market in Paris January 22.

Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images
Kendall Jenner, ASAP Rocky