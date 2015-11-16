Editor's Picks

'16 and Pregnant' Star Valerie Fairman Dies at 23 of Overdose

Brad Slams Angelina: She 'Has No Self-Regulating Mechanism’

Charlie Puth Ends Bella Thorne Fling in Emotional Twitter Rant

Tiffany Trump’s Life Isn’t as Glamorous as It Seems

Man Writes Heartbreaking Tribute to Pregnant Girlfriend Who Died in Car Accident

Jenelle Evans Honors Late '16 and Pregnant' Costar Valerie Fairman

Johnny Depp Demands $100K From Amber Heard — See Her Lawyer's Sharp Comeback

Kimye’s Christmas Lights Are So Chic: Photos

Hot Pics

Hunk Up North

Idris Elba pushed and schlepped his own luggage arriving at the airport in Vancouver for the long Christmas weekend December 21.

Credit: AKM-GSI
