Editor's Picks

Jennifer Garner to File for Divorce From Ben Affleck

Steve Irwin's Son Freaks Out Jimmy Fallon With Sloths

PICS: Bey Holds Hands With Jay Z, Gives the Middle Finger After Grammys

Chrissy Metz Defends Chris Sullivan's 'This Is Us' Fat Suit

Malin Akerman: About That Time I Posed Nude With Jamie Dornan for Abercrombie …

Jessica Biel Has to Eat in the Shower Because 'Mom Life'

Selena Gomez Gave The Weeknd a Very Stealth B-Day Shout-Out

Ice Cube: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

In Mom’s Homeland!

Hot Pics

In Mom’s Homeland!

Gigi Hadid (whose mom Yolanda hails from the Netherlands) promoted her eponymous line for Tommy Hilfiger at a store in Amsterdam February 17. 

Credit: WENN.com
Gigi Hadid