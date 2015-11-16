Exclusive
Bachelorette’s Luke Pell Defends Himself Against...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Bachelorette’s Luke Pell Defends Himself Against...
TV
Khloe to Caitlyn: ‘It’s a Huge Blow’ to Lose ‘Second...
Kardashians
Scott Disick Still Gets 'Turned On' by Kourtney, Will...
Celebrity Feuds
Scarlett Johansson Slams Ivanka Trump as 'Cowardly'
Exclusive
Kendall Jenner ‘Feels Horrible’ Amid Pepsi Ad...
Hot Pics
James Marsden attends the Eddie Bauer Limited Edition by Ilaria Urbinati launch in New York City on April 4.