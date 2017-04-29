Exclusive
'Friends' Is 'Never' Coming Back, Says Co-Creator Marta...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
'Friends' Is 'Never' Coming Back, Says Co-Creator Marta...
News
Andy Cohen Puts Steve Harvey Doorbell on His Dressing...
Love Lives
Miley Cyrus on Her Split From Liam Hemsworth: We Needed...
TV
Fox Executives Blast ABC's 'American Idol' Reboot
Exclusive
Chris Daughtry Joins ‘American Idol’ Reboot as Judge
Hot Pics
Benedict Cumberbatch stopped for a selfie at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London on May 14.