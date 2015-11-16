Editor's Picks

Chelsea Leaves ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Taping Early: Find Out Why

Kristin Cavallari Reflects on Her Time in Chicago: ‘We’re Moving Soon'

Tiger Woods: My Kids With Elin Nordegren 'Dominate My Life'

Kidnapping Victim Says She Used Insulin Pump to Escape From Trunk

Guess What a Barista Wrote on Michael Phelps' Coffee Cup?

April the Giraffe’s Baby Is ‘Sticking Out’ but She’s Still Not in Labor

Frankie Grande: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Here's How Walking Dead's Rick Will Die — If Andrew Lincoln Gets His Way

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Making a Splash

Hot Pics

Making a Splash

Justin Bieber and friends made waves in a Shotover Jet boat on Queenstown's Shotover River on March 20 in New Zealand.

Credit: Mega Agency
Justin Bieber