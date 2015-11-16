Editor's Picks

John Cena Gets Engaged to Nikki Bella Live on WrestleMania 33

Faith Hill Jumps Into Tim McGraw's Arms After ACMs Performance: Watch!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have a New York Date With Her Mom

Apollo Nida’s Fiancee Speaks Out Ahead of ‘RHOA’ Debut

Southern Charm’s Landon and Thomas Have a Seriously Awkward Run-In: Watch

NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation: Pics

Naya Rivera Responds to David Spade Dating News as Pics Surface

ACM Awards 2017: What the Stars Wore!

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Minnie Me

Hot Pics

Minnie Me

Minnie Mouse (wearing custom alice + olivia) embraced Nicki Minaj at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards in West Hollywood, California, on April 2.

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Nicki Minaj