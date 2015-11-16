Editor's Picks

Fox News' Shepard Smith Slams Trump's Press Conference: ‘We Are Not Fools'

Jennifer Garner to File for Divorce From Ben Affleck

PICS: Bey Holds Hands With Jay Z, Gives the Middle Finger After Grammys

Paraplegic Man, Fiancee Announce Pregnancy With Funny Pic: 'It Still Works!'

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy Debut Son Shai on TV: Watch!

Jimmy Fallon Spoofs Donald Trump Press Conference

Donald Trump: Thanks for the 'Nice Statements' About Press Conference

Why ABC Announced Rachel as Bachelorette Before 'Bachelor' Ended

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Miranda and Carrie Reunited

Hot Pics

Miranda and Carrie Reunited

Matthew Broderick crashed a mini Sex and the City reunion as Cynthia Nixon mingled with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, at the opening night party for the new play Evening at the Talk House, held at Yotel in Manhattan on February 16.

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Back to Beginning
Matthew Broderick Cynthia Nixon Sarah Jessica Parker