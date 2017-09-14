LOL
Watch Jennifer Garner Cry Over ‘Hamilton’ While on...
TOP 5
STORIES
LOL
Watch Jennifer Garner Cry Over ‘Hamilton’ While on...
SPLITS
Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s Best Quotes About Love and...
NYFW
How to Get the Cat Eye from Marc Jacobs’ NYFW Show
Pics
Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements
Fashion News
Halle Berry Rocks a Sexy Plunging Top on the TIFF Red...
Hot Pics
Nikki Minaj celebrated with Nas at his private birthday dinner, presented by Hennessy (which celebrates artists such as Nas who continue to push the limits of potential to “Never stop. Never settle.”) at The Pool Lounge in New York City on September 13.