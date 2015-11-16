Editor's Picks

'This Is Us' Fans' New Theory Connects Jack's Death to Real '90s Tragedy

'Dancing With the Stars': Who Was the First Celeb Sent Home?

Reality Show Contestants Left in Wilderness, Not Told Series Canceled

'Teen Mom 2' Reunion: Jenelle's Ex Makes Shocking Nude-Pic Claim

Nick Viall on Marrying Vanessa Grimaldi: ‘It’s Too Early for Us Right Now’

Bar Refaeli Is Pregnant Again — See Her Baby Bump!

Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Arrested for Violating Restraining Order

PIC: Will Smith Reunites With 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Oh, Baby

Hot Pics

Oh, Baby

Pregnant Laura Prepon and and love Ben Foster hit the Five Came Back world premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in NYC on March 27.

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Ben Foster, Laura Prepon