Editor's Picks

Willie, Korie Robertson on Duck Dynasty's End: Who Will Shave?

'This Is Us' Fans' New Theory About Jack's Death Changes Everything

Former TLC Star Toby Willis Arraigned on Four Counts of Child Rape: Report

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Rehab: 'My Self-Esteem Was Shot'

Hoda Kotb Shares Cute Photo of Baby Haley With BF Joel Schiffman

Vanessa Grimaldi Joins Nick Viall at ‘DWTS,’ Meets Peta Murgatroyd's Baby

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized: Report

Chris Evans Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Pulling an 'All Nighter'

Hot Pics

Pulling an 'All Nighter'

Emile Hirsch and J.K. Simmons palled around at a screening of Good Deed Entertainment's All Nighter in Beverly Hills on March 15. 

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Emile Hirsch, J.K. Simmons