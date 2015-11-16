Exclusive
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Are Expecting a Baby: 'I...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag Are Expecting a Baby: 'I...
Breaking
Janet Jackson Split: She 'Felt Hidden' and 'Wanted More...
TV
Blake Blames Gwen for His 'Voice' Mistake — and Fans...
Legal Trouble
Tyga Detained by Police After Leaving Hollywood...
Confessions
Caitlyn Jenner Claims Robert Kardashian Knew O.J. Was...
Hot Pics
Kylie Jenner wore purple thigh-high boots for the PrettyLittleThing campaign launch in Los Angeles April 11.