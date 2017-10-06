Exclusive
Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn Are Dating
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn Are Dating
Celeb Feuds
The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time
Tressed to Kill
This Surprising Ponytail Look Is Taking Over Hollywood
Movies
Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’: ‘We Just Agreed'
Celebrity Style
Nicole Richie’s Killer Travel Coat Is #Goals
Hot Pics
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester stopped to grab lunch before heading to a food bank to lend their services in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 5.