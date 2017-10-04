Feuds
Andy Grammer on Taylor Swift, Katy Perry Feud: ‘Let It...
TOP 5
STORIES
Feuds
Andy Grammer on Taylor Swift, Katy Perry Feud: ‘Let It...
Exclusive
Nick Lachey Is a ‘Huge Support’ for Vanessa Amid ‘DWTS’...
Love Lives
Blake Shelton Wishes Gwen Stefani a Happy B-Day With a...
Exclusive
AnnaRose King Dishes on ‘Good Enough’: ‘I Dramatized’...
Engagements
Watch Kellan Lutz Confirm His Engagement to Girlfriend...
Hot Pics
Josh Brolin wore his Cable costume while filming scenes for Deadpool 2 in Vancouver on Tuesday, October 3.