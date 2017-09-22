TOP 5

STORIES

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Prince Harry greets children as he leaves The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health ahead of the Invictus Games 2017 on September 23, 2017 in Toronto, Canada Chris Jackson/Getty Images1/26500

Royal Reception

Prince Harry kneeled down to talk to a couple of young fans after an appearance at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto on Saturday, September 23.