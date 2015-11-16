Editor's Picks

Alan Thicke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Alex Trebek's Tribute to 'Jeopardy!' Champ Who Died

Couple Mistakenly Receive Heartbreaking Letters to Santa: Read Them

Janice Dickinson Slams Kim K., Kendall: 'They're Not Models'

Celine Dion Declines Trump’s Invite to Perform at Inauguration: Report

Is Blac Chyna Invited to The Kardashians' Christmas Party?

​Bachelor Nick V. Responds to Jennifer Aniston Picking His Final Four

Find Out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Baby Girl’s Name

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

She Hearts the Olsens

Hot Pics

She Hearts the Olsens

Mandy Moore — with a shopping bag from the Olsen Twins’ Elizabeth & James line — shopped for holiday gifts at The Grove in L.A. December 20.

Credit: MOVI Inc.
Mandy Moore