Editor's Picks

Scheana Marie Shay Raves About 'Amazing' New Boyfriend After Mike Shay Split

Bill Paxton's Cause of Death Revealed

Bachelor's Taylor: I've Put Counseling Career on Hold After Corinne Drama

Obama Resurfaces After Trump’s Wiretapping Claims

Tarek El Moussa: I Was ‘Bothered’ by Christina’s Relationship With Gary Anderson

Chrissy Metz: My BF Offered to Quit ‘This Is Us’ So We Could Date

Lance Armstrong on Sheryl Crow Romance: It’s Tough Being a Power Couple

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Vents to Ex Jo About Her Split From Javi

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

She’s for House Jonas

Hot Pics

She’s for House Jonas

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) arrived hand-in-hand at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on March 6.

Credit: FameFlynet
Back to Beginning
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner