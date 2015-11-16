Editor's Picks

Eva Mendes Eats the Same Lunch, Dinner Every Single Day

New (Sexy) Couple Alert! J.Lo Is Dating A-Rod

Juan Pablo Galavis Is ‘Close to Getting Engaged’

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz: I'm 'Surprised and Saddened' by How Jack Dies

Luke Pell and Bachelor's Danielle L Are Seeing Each Other: 'She's a Great Girl'

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Oscars Seal Clap

Kailyn Lowry Reveals How She and Ex Jo Became ‘Best Friends’ Again

Joseph Duggar, 22, Announces Courtship With Kendra Caldwell

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Sittin’ Pretty in Pink!

Hot Pics

Sittin’ Pretty in Pink!

Keri Russell stopped by the Build Studio in New York City on Wednesday, March 8, to discuss her hit FX show The Americans.

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Sittin’ Pretty in Pink!