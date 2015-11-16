Editor's Picks

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Keeps Things Clean Down There

Mama June Steps on Scale for First Time in Eight Weeks: See Her Reaction

Is Miley Married? Details on That Photo of Her in a White Dress

Lo Bosworth Reveals Her Struggle With Depression and Anxiety

Pregnant Ciara Involved in Car Accident in L.A.

LAPD Says Reclusive Richard Simmons Is 'Perfectly Fine' After Welfare Check

All the Sexy Photos From 'DWTS' Season 24 Rehearsals

A-Rod Shares Pic of Ex-Wife at Parents-Teacher Day Amid J.Lo Romance

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Straight Up Cute

Hot Pics

Straight Up Cute

Paula Abdul cradled a small dog on the L.A. set of her as-yet-unnamed NBC show on Thursday, March 9. 

Credit: MEGA
Paula Abdul