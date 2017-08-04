Love Lives
Beyonce and Jay-Z Sip Wine in Cute Date Night Photos
TOP 5
STORIES
Love Lives
Beyonce and Jay-Z Sip Wine in Cute Date Night Photos
News
Hilary Duff Fires Back at Body Shamers, Shares a Photo...
Pics
Maria Menounos, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Katie Holmes and...
Beauty News
Hello Kitty Face Mask Is Here: Get It Before It Sells...
Tressed to Kill
Jenna Dewan Tatum's Hairstylist Shows How to Get Her...
Gallery
Maria Menounos held onto longtime boyfriend Keven Undergaro while taking a stroll in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 3.