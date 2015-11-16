Editor's Picks

'Teen Mom 2' Aftershow: Did Kailyn Reveal Her Baby Daddy's Identity?

George Michael's BF Says 'Truth Is Out' After Cause of Death Is Revealed

Casey Anthony Breaks Her Silence: ‘I Sleep Pretty Good at Night’

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Taylor Swift Friendship in 'RS' Interview

Ben Carson Defends Comments on Slaves Being Immigrants

Emma Watson Admits She Bleaches Her Top Lip and Puts Oil on Her Pubic Hair

Fritz the Polar Bear, 4 Months, Dies at Berlin Zoo

A 'Friends' Guest Star Once Told Lisa Kudrow She Wasn't 'F--kable'

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Tay's Bestie, Tay's Ex!

Hot Pics

Tay's Bestie, Tay's Ex!

Fellow Brits Ed Sheeran and Tom Hiddleston — did they swap Taylor Swift stories?! — posed backstage after Sheeran's Secret Show for SiriusXM at Webster Hall in NYC March 6.

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran, Tom Hiddleston