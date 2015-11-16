Editor's Picks

Bella Hadid Flips the Bird After Ex The Weeknd Kisses Selena

Cops Called to Paula Patton’s Home Amid Robin Thicke Custody Battle

Jennifer Holliday Drops Out of Trump Inauguration Performance

Celebs and Their Look-Alike Kids

Who Will Perform at Donald Trump’s Inauguration?

Lamar Odom on Overdose: ‘I Was Basically Just Committing Suicide’

Pic: Billie Lourd Jets Off to Cabo With Taylor Lautner After a Devastating Month

Johnny Depp Sues Business Managers for $25 Million Over ‘Gross Misconduct’

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

The Man, The Legend

Hot Pics

The Man, The Legend

John Legend gave a small smile while on the red carpet at WGN America's Underground photo call at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California, on Friday, January 13.

Credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Back to Beginning
John Legend