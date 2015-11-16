Editor's Picks

'This Is Us' Fans' New Theory Connects Jack's Death to Real '90s Tragedy

'Dancing With the Stars': Who Was the First Celeb Sent Home?

Reality Show Contestants Left in Wilderness, Not Told Series Canceled

'Teen Mom 2' Reunion: Jenelle's Ex Makes Shocking Nude-Pic Claim

Nick Viall on Marrying Vanessa Grimaldi: ‘It’s Too Early for Us Right Now’

Bar Refaeli Is Pregnant Again — See Her Baby Bump!

Jodie Sweetin's Ex-Fiance Arrested for Violating Restraining Order

PIC: Will Smith Reunites With 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

They Got Fun 'n' Games

Hot Pics

They Got Fun 'n' Games

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Nick Jonas, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black attended a photocall at CinemaCon in Las Vegas March 27.

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Sony Pictures/AP Images
Back to Beginning
They Got Fun 'n' Games