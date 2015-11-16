Editor's Picks

Kristen Stewart Drops F-Bomb on 'SNL,' Says She’s ‘So Gay’

Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo With Sick Mom Ahead of Super Bowl

Puppy Bowl 2017: Meet the Adorably Fluffy Lineup!

Taylor Swift’s Pre-Super Bowl Concert May Be Her Only Show in 2017

Mariah Carey Brings Twins Moroccan and Monroe to 'Lego Batman Movie' Premiere

Super Bowl 2017: What Time Does It Start?

‘SNL’: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Impersonates White House’s Sean Spicer

Kim Slams Kourtney, Khloe for Making Her Trainer Late: 'This Is So Rude'

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Three Handsome Amigos

Hot Pics

Three Handsome Amigos

Michael Fassbender, Orlando Bloom and Josh Hartnett attend the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 4, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Three Handsome Amigos