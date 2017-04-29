Love Lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attend Pippa Middleton’s...
TOP 5
STORIES
Love Lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attend Pippa Middleton’s...
News
Melania, Ivanka Trump Skip Headscarves in Saudi Arabia
Health Update
Kim Zolciak's Son Almost Healed After Dog Bite in New...
LOL
Watch Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Do a Trump Impression
TV
Vanessa Bayer Is Leaving 'SNL' After Seven Seasons
Hot Pics
Sarah Hyland and Abigail Breslin at the 'Dirty Dancing: The New ABC Musical Event' premiere in L.A. on Thursday, May 18.