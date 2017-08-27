TOP 5

Steve Wynn (Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO), Conor McGregor and Orlando Bloom posed for a photo at Andrea's restaurant in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas before McGregor's Wynn Nightlife residency debut at the adjacent Encore Beach Club at Night on August 27. McGregor kicked off his two-year residency after a close 10-round battle with Floyd Mayweather.