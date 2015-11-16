Editor's Picks

Kim and Kanye Attend Funeral for His Cousin’s 1-Year-Old Baby

Christina El Moussa Hits Back at Mom Shamers

Whoopi Goldberg Shades Sara Gilbert for Mispronouncing ‘The View’ Cohost Names

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Date Night at Hotel Bel-Air

‘Bachelor’ Alum Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Cozy Up at Basketball Game

Watch Kendall Jenner Recreate Four Iconic Pieces of Art

Watch the ‘Love Actually’ Reunion — and Hugh Grant Dancing to ‘Hotline Bling’

Teen Mom’s Kailyn, Jenelle and Farrah Flaunt Cleavage in Same Push-Up Bra

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Two of a Kind!

Hot Pics

Two of a Kind!

Melanie Griffith and Eva Longoria were spotted leaving dinner together at Catch LA in West Hollywood on Friday, March 24.

Credit: INSTARimages
Back to Beginning
Melanie Griffith and Eva Longoria