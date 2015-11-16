Editor's Picks

Alan Thicke’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Alex Trebek's Tribute to 'Jeopardy!' Champ Who Died

Couple Mistakenly Receive Heartbreaking Letters to Santa: Read Them

Janice Dickinson Slams Kim K., Kendall: 'They're Not Models'

Celine Dion Declines Trump’s Invite to Perform at Inauguration: Report

Is Blac Chyna Invited to The Kardashians' Christmas Party?

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Sued for $200,000 Over Unpaid Loan

Find Out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Baby Girl’s Name

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Wanna Build a Sandcastle?

Hot Pics

Wanna Build a Sandcastle?

A shirtless Keith Urban held a kid’s beach pail — presumably for daughters Faith and Sunday, whom he shares with wife Nicole Kidman — at the beach in Sydney, Australia, December 20.

Credit: Backgrid/AKM-GSI
Back to Beginning
Keith Urban