Feuds
Vin Diesel Talks The Rock Feud: It Was 'Blown Out of...
TOP 5
STORIES
Feuds
Vin Diesel Talks The Rock Feud: It Was 'Blown Out of...
TV Recap
Sugar Bear's Wife to Mama June: You Lost Him Because...
Love Lives
The Weeknd Shares Cute Pic of Selena Gomez Giving Him a...
TV
Caitlyn Jenner Talks 'Mistakes' in New Diane Sawyer...
Kids
Ivanka Trump 'Very Proud' After Kids Perform for...
Hot Pics
Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, posed for pictures at the unveiling of her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood on Friday, April 7.