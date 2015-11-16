Editor's Picks

Lyle Menendez Speaks Out After Killing Parents: 7 Biggest Revelations

Debbie Reynolds Laid to Rest With Carrie Fisher’s Ashes (in Prozac-Shaped Urn)

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Romantic Norway Trip: All the Details

Bachelor's Lace on Grant Split: I'm 'Shocked' He Moved on So Quickly

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Double Date With Their Men: Pics

Mark Wahlberg: My Daughter Can Date Justin Bieber ‘Over My Dead Body’

Kim K. Shares a New Photo of Kanye Eating After Her Social Media Hiatus

Pro Slackliner Rescues Man Dangling From Ski Lift

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

xXx Marks The Spot

Hot Pics

xXx Marks The Spot

Actress Ruby Rose snaps selfies with fans at the world premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage in Mexico City on Thursday, January 5.

Credit: Victor Chavez/Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Back to Beginning
xXx Marks The Spot