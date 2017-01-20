Had quite enough of the pomp and circumstance (and divisiveness) of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration? Make an escape with some great television shows and movies to transport you to worlds far beyond Washington, D.C. Check out our roundup of shows that are free to watch today and all weekend with a subscription.



Ross McDonnell

Love & Friendship (Amazon Prime)

A frothy Jane Austen adaptation filled with romantic intrigue, gorgeous costumes and deliciously vicious digs served cold? Yes, please. This breezy comedy stars Kate Beckinsale as Lady Susan Vernon, a sharp-tongued widow out to marry off her daughter and find a new partner of her own in 1790s London.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

Explore the fantastical with this gothic fantasy/black comedy about three orphaned children and the distant relative, Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), who’s after their fortune. Critics are raving over the eight episode Netflix original series, which is based on the children’s book series of the same name.

Joe Lederer / Netflix

Cosmos (Netflix)

There’s nothing like exploration of the great galaxy beyond to give some perspective on life down here on Earth! Star astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson updates Carl Sagan’s 1980s television series with a 13-episode modern exploration of everything you’ve ever wanted to know about space, science and progress.

Bob’s Burgers (Hulu, Netflix)

This warm-hearted animated series about a quirky family that runs a small restaurant always ends in a song. What’s not to love? With the wit of The Simpsons — minus the bite — the Belchers (voiced by Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, H. Jon Benjamin and Dave Mintz) always come together to keep their restaurant going. It’s TV Xanax!

Drunk History (Hulu)

This Comedy Central show exploits the pure hilarity that comes when an inebriated storyteller tries to get serious. Show founder Derek Waters gets his friends drunk, has them tell a true story from American history and then gets amazingly talented guest performers — Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling, Will Forte, and Jack Black, among others — to act them out, lip-synching the storyteller’s slurry, blurry recollections. Pop a beer and enjoy the buzz!

